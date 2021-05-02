Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Announces SPRING INSPIRATIONS Concert Series

Tickets are now on sale for in-person and livestream concerts as part of Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's Spring Inspirations concert series.

The Orchestra returns to live in-person performances this month when the series kicks off on May 13.

The music chosen for these Classical and Pops concerts is uplifting and familiar, bringing hope and happiness. From Mozart to Ravel to Chopin to Broadway, join us for the magic of shared live music. The ISO will present multiple concerts with guest conductors and artists such as Peter Oundjian and pianist Garrick Ohlsson, and performances led by Music Director Krzysztof Urbański and Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly.

The first concert in the series features Conductor Peter Oundjian and Overture to "Egmont" by Ludwig van Beethoven; Serenade in E-flat Major, Op. 7 by Richard Strauss "Serenade for Winds"; Lyric for Strings by George Walker; and Symphony No. 40 in G Minor by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Tickets are limited to ensure safe social distancing for our patrons. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.indianapolissymphony.org/events/season-subscribe/series/spring-inspirations-tickets/.