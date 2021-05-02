Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Announces SPRING INSPIRATIONS Concert Series

The Orchestra returns to live in-person performances this month when the series kicks off on May 13. 

May. 2, 2021  
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Announces SPRING INSPIRATIONS Concert Series

Tickets are now on sale for in-person and livestream concerts as part of Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's Spring Inspirations concert series.

The Orchestra returns to live in-person performances this month when the series kicks off on May 13.

The music chosen for these Classical and Pops concerts is uplifting and familiar, bringing hope and happiness. From Mozart to Ravel to Chopin to Broadway, join us for the magic of shared live music. The ISO will present multiple concerts with guest conductors and artists such as Peter Oundjian and pianist Garrick Ohlsson, and performances led by Music Director Krzysztof Urbański and Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly.

The first concert in the series features Conductor Peter Oundjian and Overture to "Egmont" by Ludwig van Beethoven; Serenade in E-flat Major, Op. 7 by Richard Strauss "Serenade for Winds"; Lyric for Strings by George Walker; and Symphony No. 40 in G Minor by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Tickets are limited to ensure safe social distancing for our patrons. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.indianapolissymphony.org/events/season-subscribe/series/spring-inspirations-tickets/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork T-Shirt (Yellow / Centered)
Full Out Unisex T-Shirt
Patti Murin: Broadway Cheerleader T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Indianapolis Stories
CINDERELLA Will Be Performed at Indiana Ballet Theatre Next Week Photo

CINDERELLA Will Be Performed at Indiana Ballet Theatre Next Week

American Pianists Association Announces Update for 2021 American Pianists Awards Photo

American Pianists Association Announces Update for 2021 American Pianists Awards

FLAVOR FIGHT to be Presented At New Outside District Theatre Space Photo

FLAVOR FIGHT to be Presented At New Outside District Theatre Space

Jill Abramovitz and Aaron Lazar Join New Musical Podcast With Anderson University Students Photo

Jill Abramovitz and Aaron Lazar Join New Musical Podcast With Anderson University Students - Listen to a Teaser!


More Hot Stories For You

  • CINDERELLA Will Be Performed at Indiana Ballet Theatre Next Week
  • American Pianists Association Announces Update for 2021 American Pianists Awards
  • FLAVOR FIGHT to be Presented At New Outside District Theatre Space
  • Jill Abramovitz and Aaron Lazar Join New Musical Podcast With Anderson University Students - Listen to a Teaser!