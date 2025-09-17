Great American Songbook Foundation Names Five New Board Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Great American Songbook Foundation has announced the election of five new members to its Board of Directors. The nonprofit, headquartered at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, advances the legacy of 20th-century American popular music through education, preservation, and performance programs.

The new board members, each serving a three-year volunteer term, are:

Viviana Koukoulomatis (Carmel) – Semi-retired international marketing and sales consultant; member of Bayhill Capital LLC and Bayhill Realty LLC. She holds degrees in graphic design (B.A.) and communications/marketing (M.A.) from Missouri State University.

Jim Money (Carmel) – Retired president of Automotive Finance Corporation, a subsidiary of OPENLANE Inc. He is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Indiana University.

Rose Popovich (Carmel) – Retired executive director of Performance Improvement for Community Health Network. She holds a Master of Social Work from Indiana University Indianapolis.

Kara Seward (Indianapolis) – 2nd Vice President, Corporate Communications & Community Engagement for Allied Solutions. She holds a Master of Communication Management from the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism/Public Relations from Indiana University Bloomington.

Jill Zaniker (Carmel) – Community activist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Retail Management from Purdue University.

The Foundation’s current board officers are Don Gottwald (chair), Libby Brown (vice chair), Adam Arceneaux (secretary), and Tory Purvis (treasurer).

About the Great American Songbook Foundation

Founded in 2007 by five-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein, the Great American Songbook Foundation is dedicated to inspiring and educating by celebrating the foundational era of American popular music. The Foundation maintains the Songbook Library & Archives, oversees the Songbook Hall of Fame, curates exhibits, and offers educational programming including the annual Songbook Academy summer intensive. The Foundation is a Cultural Affiliate of the Los Angeles-based Grammy Museum.

More information is available at TheSongbook.org.