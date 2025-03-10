Feinstein's Unveils Spring Lineup Featuring Ben Jones and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This spring, Feinstein’s inside The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, is bringing some amazing musical talent to their stage. From jazzy American Songbook classics to folk, indie and Americana, there is something for everyone and definitely some shows you won’t want to miss!

Join Feinstein’s on Saturday, April 12, for an unforgettable evening as four of Indy's top jazz vocalists take center stage, paying tribute to the legendary voices of the American Songbook. Divas of the American Songbook brings you soulful renditions of timeless classics from some of the greatest jazz divas of all time. From Billie Holiday's emotional ballads to Ella Fitzgerald's playful scat, each performer will channel the spirit and style of these iconic women who defined jazz. Prepare for a night filled with unforgettable music, powerful vocals, and a celebration of the women who made jazz history.

Indianapolis' finest jazz vocalists—Wendy Reed, Brenda Williams, Sandy Lomax, and Yvonne Allu—come together for their very first show in Hamilton County. These powerhouse ladies have graced the stages of Indy's top jazz clubs and festivals, captivating audiences with their dynamic voices and undeniable stage presence. Accompanied by the exceptional Ken Fary on piano and a top-tier rhythm section.



Tim Wright and Steel Petals take the stage on Friday May 2. Steel Petals is an Indianapolis-based band that blends captivating harmonies with a fresh, dynamic sound. Fronted by the vocal talents of Tim Wright, Cat Federspiel, and Jenn Moe, the band delivers an unforgettable performance with their rich, layered melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Known for their exceptional vocal harmonies, Steel Petals combines elements of folk, indie, and Americana, creating a sound that's both intimate and expansive. With their unique chemistry and magnetic stage presence, Steel Petals offers an experience that resonates deeply with their audience.



Ben Jones – TEMPTATION comes up next, on Thursday, May 8. Join award-winning vocalist Ben Jones and legendary pianist, composer and music director Ron Abel as they combine their considerable talent for an evening of side-splitting laughs and unbelievable music.

The show will feature the songs of Irving Berlin, Lesley Bricusse and Anthony Newley, Nat King Cole, Screamin' Jay Hawkins, Peggy Lee, Julie London, Nina Simone, Stephen Sondheim and more, Jones dazzles audiences with touching and hilarious renditions of favorite songs of infatuation, obsession and, of course, temptation!

Jones and Abel have brought their magic to stages all over the world and together bring an incredible depth and originality to favorite hits and deep cuts alike. It's a joyful presentation of some of the best music of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Jones is an award-winning actor, singer, comedian and storyteller who has performed leading roles in over 20 productions, including Show Boat, The Soldier's Tale, The Pajama Game, Tommy, Chicago and Sweeney Todd. He trained in acting, dance and music at the University of Illinois before completing graduate studies at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. As a soloist, Ben has shared the stage with Rita Moreno, Michael Tilson Thomas, Frederica von Stade, Nathan Gunn, Isabel Leonard and the Bang on a Can All-Stars. His versatile voice has been featured on A Prairie Home Companion, on video games including Halo and Civilization, and on Carnegie Hall's 2021 Voices of Hope Festival. With his one-man shows, Ben has headlined at clubs around the globe including Birdland (New York) , 54 Below (New York), The Pheasantry (London), Chat Noir (Oslo), The Blue Strawberry (St. Louis), Hey Nonny (Chicago), Catalina Jazz Club (Los Angeles), Feinstein's at the Nikko (San Francisco) and the Parker Jazz Club (Austin).

