Efroymson Family Fund Renews Support Of Annual Songbook Academy

The Central Indiana-based Efroymson Family Fund has awarded a $75,000 grant to continue its national sponsorship of the annual Songbook Academy summer intensive, the Great American Songbook Foundation's signature educational program.

Now celebrating its 12th year in 2021, the Songbook Academy is the nation's leading music intensive for high school students with a focus on the Great American Songbook - timeless standards from the worlds of pop, jazz, Broadway and Hollywood.

Each year, hundreds of talented teen vocalists from across the country submit video auditions to apply for just 40 openings at the weeklong academy, a life-changing opportunity to learn and perform under the guidance of Broadway performers, entertainment industry professionals and educators from top college arts programs. The week culminates in a final concert in which top participants can earn, among other honors, opportunities to perform in the nation's most prestigious venues with the Songbook Foundation's founder, five-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein.

The 2021 Songbook Academy is scheduled July 17-24. The application process opens Dec. 15 on the Acceptd arts audition platform.