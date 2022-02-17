David Davila's THE PINATA to Receive Workshop Production

David Davila's The Piñata will receive a workshop production at Indiana University this weekend directed by Lauren Diesch in fulfillment of an IU Theatre and Dance graduate first year playwright and director collaboration project.

It's 1935 and the lives of several prostitutes in South Texas, and the ranch hands that visit them, are changed forever when Lina creates the most beautiful piñata any of them have ever seen. Is it art? Is it crafts? Is it more of a feeling? Or is it just a piñata that needs to be smashed before Cuca gets an idea she can't un-think? As the ranchers begin to question their place in society, Cuca and Lina find themselves torn between the obligations of the dry Texas brush and the dream that they could actually be together.

The play stars Lais Lara Vanin, Kara Raiteri, David Hosei, Arturo Hernandez, and Sam Connan, with lighting design by Russell Long, sound design by Valeriya Nedviga, costumes by Sam Connan, set by Lauren Diesch, dramaturgy by Lexi Silva, and art design by Leito Navarette.

Learn more about David Davila's plays and musicals at daviddavila.net or follow him on social media at @davidodavila. The workshop production will run February 17th through 19th at 7:30pm at the Indiana University Studio Theatre at the Lee Norvelle Theatre and Drama Center, 275 N Eagleson Avenue. Admission is free and seating is first come first serve.