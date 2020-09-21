Ghost Light Cabaret will be presented on October 15, 2020.

Civic Theatre Presents Ghost Light Cabaret on October 15, 2020. This live virtual performance to benefit Civic Theatre will take place on the Knebel Stage in the Tarkington. It will be a time to reminisce and experience some of the highlights from the past decade at Civic's home in Carmel.

Featuring performances from Civic actors, it will be casual and entertaining, and something viewers can watch from their homes. At the same time, it will serve as a fundraiser to bring in revenue that the Theatre has lost from the effects of the global pandemic.

This is a critical time for the performing arts, and Ghost Light Cabaret is an effort to stay relevant and raise funds to keep Civic thriving.

Civic's Executive Artistic Director, Michael J. Lasley said, "We are so excited to have an opportunity to perform live even without an audience in the theatre. We believe that live energy will make this a special experience for our patrons and our performing artists. Ghost Light Cabaret will be an important step towards live 'in-person' performances in the near future!"

The term Ghost Light originated centuries ago. It is small, single bulb light, usually a floor lamp of some sort, that shines on the dark stage when the theater is closed and unoccupied. It is a symbol that theater will return.

For a complete cast list, and to purchase tickets, please visit this link. Ticket buyers will receive a custom YouTube Live link the day of the performance, Thursday, October 15, 2020.

