Civic Theatre Hosts Virtual Education Fundraiser

Civic Theatre is hosting a virtual education fundraiser on Thursday, June 11. When you tune in on Thursday evening, you'll see performances by our Jr. Civic Students, YAP Performers, and the cast of MATILDA as well as tributes to instructors and students, and awards recognizing individuals and families who have gone above and beyond to support and celebrate Civic Education Programs this past year.

How to participate:

Go to CIVIC20.GIVESMART.COM

Purchase tickets for your family to watch the program at 7:00pm

Bid on items in the Silent Auction, Sponsored by Diamonds Direct- LIVE NOW! CLICK HERE TO BID

Vote on challenges for Mr. Marty's Big Adventure - Details coming soon!

Donate to the Break-a-Leg Campaign

