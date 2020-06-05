Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Civic Theatre Hosts Virtual Education Fundraiser

Article Pixel Jun. 5, 2020  
Civic Theatre Hosts Virtual Education Fundraiser

Civic Theatre is hosting a virtual education fundraiser on Thursday, June 11. When you tune in on Thursday evening, you'll see performances by our Jr. Civic Students, YAP Performers, and the cast of MATILDA as well as tributes to instructors and students, and awards recognizing individuals and families who have gone above and beyond to support and celebrate Civic Education Programs this past year.

How to participate:

  • Go to CIVIC20.GIVESMART.COM
  • Purchase tickets for your family to watch the program at 7:00pm
  • Bid on items in the Silent Auction, Sponsored by Diamonds Direct- LIVE NOW! CLICK HERE TO BID
  • Vote on challenges for Mr. Marty's Big Adventure - Details coming soon!
  • Donate to the Break-a-Leg Campaign

Donations

Arts Orgs


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Studio Theater In Exile and Hudson Valley MoCA Present CLIMBING THE WALLS
  • Howl Playwrights To Showcase Louisa Vilardi's Zoom Plays: LOVE IN LOCKDOWN
  • Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 15!