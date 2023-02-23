Celebrate Women's History Month With COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN FIVE BETTIES at The District Theatre

Betty Rage Production's theatrical offering for Women's History Month is almost too fitting. The Indianapolis company's all-female cast and crew proudly present "Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties" by Jen Silverman, opening at The District Theatre on March 2 and running for two weeks.



Betty is rich; Betty is lonely; Betty's busy working on her truck; Betty wants to talk about love, but Betty needs to hit something. And Betty keeps using a small hand mirror to stare into parts of herself she's never examined. Five different women named Betty collide at the intersection of anger, sex, love and the "thea-tah." The New York Times called this hilarious play "a full-tilt lesbian/bi-curious/genderqueer/Shakespearean comedy for everyone."



WHAT: "Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties" by Jen Silverman

WHEN: March 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 at 8:00 p.m., March 5 & 12 at 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: The District Theatre, 627 Mass Ave, Indianapolis

TICKETS: $20, Buy at door or online at IndyDistrictTheatre.org or BettyRageProductions.com