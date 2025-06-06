Broadway in Indianapolis and Sun King Brewery to Launch WICKED Beers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway in Indianapolis and Sun King Brewery have created Popular and Defying Gravity, two exclusive Sun King brews to celebrate the upcoming engagement of Wicked in Indianapolis June 18-July 6 at Old National Centre. The two beers will be released at Sun King Fishers on June 11 beginning at 5:30 pm for an exclusive private event for Broadway in Indianapolis patrons and local media. Popular and Defying Gravity will also be available for a limited time beginning June 12 at Sun King in Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, and Kokomo, as well as at Old National Centre throughout the run of Wicked while supplies last.

“We are so honored to be partnering with Broadway Indianapolis once again for not one but two Wicked-inspired beers,” said Dave Colt, Owner and Brewer, Sun King Brewing. “We are so excited to welcome the national tour back to town!”

“Just like Elphaba and Glinda, our new brews for Wicked bring two bold personalities to the stage,” said Lead Brewer, Kelly Laut. “One is tart, green, and delightfully defiant — the kind of beer that dances to its own rhythm. The other is pink, sweet, and effortlessly charming, making friends with every sip. Together, they’re wonderfully Wicked!”

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”

