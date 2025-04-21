Ben Jones to Return to Feinstein's With TEMPTATION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ben Jones will return to the Feinstein's stage with a joyful presentation of the best music of the 20th and 21st centuries. On May 8, Jones brings his current show – Temptation – to the Feinstein's stage.

Join award-winning vocalist Ben Jones and legendary pianist, composer and music director Ron Abel as they combine their considerable talent for an evening of side-splitting laughs and unbelievable music. Temptation will feature the songs of Irving Berlin, Lesley Bricusse and Anthony Newley, Nat King Cole, Screamin' Jay Hawkins, Peggy Lee, Julie London, Nina Simone, Stephen Sondheim and more. Jones dazzles audiences with touching and hilarious renditions of your favorite songs of infatuation, obsession and temptation.

Jones and Abel have brought their magic to stages all over the world and together bring an incredible depth and originality to your favorite hits and deep cuts alike. It's a joyful presentation of some of the best music of the 20th and 21st centuries. This is an evening you won't want to miss!

Jones is thrilled to be returning to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael. He is an award-winning actor, singer, comedian and storyteller who has performed leading roles in over 20 productions, including Show Boat, The Soldier's Tale, The Pajama Game, Tommy, Chicago and Sweeney Todd. He trained in acting, dance and music at the University of Illinois before completing graduate studies at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. As a soloist, Jones has shared the stage with Rita Moreno, Michael Tilson Thomas, Frederica von Stade, Nathan Gunn, Isabel Leonard and the Bang on a Can All-Stars. His versatile voice has been featured on A Prairie Home Companion, on video games including Halo and Civilization and on Carnegie Hall's 2021 Voices of Hope Festival. With his one-man shows, Jones has headlined at clubs around the globe including Birdland (New York) , 54 Below (New York), The Pheasantry (London), Chat Noir (Oslo), The Blue Strawberry (St. Louis), Hey Nonny (Chicago), Catalina Jazz Club (Los Angeles), Feinstein's at the Nikko (San Francisco and the Parker Jazz Club (Austin).

