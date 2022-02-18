World University of Design presented '2022 Critics' Choice Award' to Padamshri Guru Shovana Narayan

World University of Design presented the 'Critics' Choice Award' for 2022 to Indian Kathak Dancer Shovana Narayan on Basant Panchami with the celebration of Goddess Saraswati Puja on Saturday, February 5th, 2022 at Nirmal Primary School Hall, 1st Floor, B-Block Pandara Road, Behind Pandara Market, Near India Gate, New Delhi.

Since their establishment World University of Design has ensured to empower and encourage the diverse range of performing artists in the country, across different languages, regions, cultures and genres. Through Critics' Choice Awards for Performing Arts, the institute aims at honoring outstanding artistic contribution of established artists; it also provides opportunities to recognize new talent by showcasing their work in premier performance spaces and events in Delhi NCR. The award is a specially designed Trophy along with a certificate which WUD aims to bestow upon about 25 artists in the category of The Critic's Choice Award annually.

The world as we see today bears testimony to the huge contribution made by Shovana Narayan - a dancer, an evangelist of Indian tradition and culture, and a philanthropist. On being felicitated with the award Indian Kathak Dancer Shovana Narayan shared, "The award from World University of Design to me is in recognition of our rich ancient temple dance, Kathak, of which I am a small stream carrying forward the tradition. Throughout my life, I have been dedicated to Kathak which is my life, my soul. I have been engaged in not only sharing my art and the joy it gives within, with every rasika through my performances but also in spreading the fragrance of this 2500 year old art with my disciples, some of whom have emerged as torchbearers of the art form. It is an art form that spreads universal love, understanding and happiness. I am humbled and grateful to the World University of Design who, in recognition of their dedicated service to classical dance and to humanity, has decided to honour me with this award."

"Performing artists have suffered during the pandemic due to the wide-ranging restrictions as has their art. Even as things have improved in many states, performing arts are yet to make a recovery. In this background, the Critics Choice Performing Art Award is an effort by the performing arts school of WUD to bring some cheer and encourage the artists to come out of their shells. Shovana Narayan ji has been an epitome of dedication to her art as also an inspiration to many generations of artists. It's a matter of great privilege that we are able to launch the award by honoring her," said Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor, World University of Design).

World University of Design is known for its contribution in the realm of arts, performing arts, design and creative fields marking its own distinctive niche in a span of three years. The university aims to ensure that young talent is recognized and nurtured in the country; it believes in igniting budding minds and channelizing them in the right and rewarding direction. Critics' Choice Award is the brainchild of Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor, World University of Design). It is just one of the many ways in which WUD is encouraging and promoting extraordinary artworks that substantiate the bigger purpose of art.