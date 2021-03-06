Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World University Of Design Presents YAJNASENI, an Art Exhibition Of 23 Female Artists

Included artists are Aishwarya Sultania, Bharti Prajapati, Bhavani GS, Dimple B Shah, Gayatri Apte, Gayatri Mathur, Gouri Vemula, Hemavathy Guha, and more!

Mar. 6, 2021  

On the occasion of International Women's Day, World University of Design celebrated one of the finest creations of Mother nature - the woman. A spectacular art show variegated with art works from three different genres of Indian female artists - senior, young and budding - awed one and all at RKG Art and Culture Center, 7-B, Basement, Dr. C.V. Raman Road, near Gurudwara, New Friends Colony, New Delhi on Friday, March 5th, 2021. The exhibition would continue showcasing the creations until Friday, March 12th, 2021.

'YAJNASENI' in its literal sense means "Born Out of Fire" and implies the various hurdles a woman has combated in her journey as she has evolved through the eras of time. 'YAJNASENI' - The Women Art Show is an attempt to showcase this particular fruition of women as a tribe, questioning the equation of domination and subordination. The show had been conceptualized so as to allow the audiences to view Draupadi as an individual in a parallel world where she is liberated whilst keeping her original image from the Mahabharata intact. The idea is to let the audience imbibe the cultural image of Draupadi by using her alter ego Yajnaseni which is exactly how the woman today sees herself - anchored to her roots yet living a free life on her own terms.

'YAJNASENI' will be featuring the Senior Artists to name few among many are Aishwarya Sultania, Bharti Prajapati, Bhavani GS, Dimple B Shah, Gayatri Apte, Gayatri Mathur, Gouri Vemula, Hemavathy Guha, Neerja Chandna Peters, Ruchi Chadha, Sangeeta Gupta, Shuchi Khanna, Sushma Yadav and Stephanie Arpels. Amongst the younger artists are Asma Bi, Aastha Mishra, Avni Bansal, Jyoti Bansal, Samridhi Khandelwal, Shweta Sharma, Sneha Lakhotia, Tanvi Jain and Tisha Mavi constituted the upcoming line of artists.

Curator Akansha Wadhwani, Assistant Professor at World University of Design said, "It's high time we shift the paradigm towards creation of equal opportunities for women. On this occasion my sincere notes of appreciation also go out to the Men who help women come out of their traditional avatars into a more empowered, opinionated and constructive individual who can carve out paths to an egalitarian ecosystem."

Chief Guest Shri Dinesh K Patnaik, Director General, ‎Indian Council for Cultural Relations said, "The exceptionally curated art show consisted of 30-35 vibrant pieces of art, artists who came together and portrayed their rendition of the woman then and the woman now. The mix of emotions, depictions and expertise owing to the different age groups and backgrounds of the artists made the event strikingly unique. The art pieces, though different from each other yet weaved in together beautifully into a fabric that hummed the fluidity of the feminine soul in the form of a mystical melody - strong yet delicate".

World Design University (WUD) is India's first university dedicated to educate students in the creative domain. Seated in the heart of the educational hub of India -Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Sonipat, Haryana - WUD plays the role of harbinger of a revolution in the education system in India. It is the torchbearer of breaking stereotypical educational patterns and has facilitated the shift of studies pertaining to design from being solely vocation-oriented to academic-oriented; thereby offering substantiated degrees (under section 2(f) and 22(l) of the UGC Act) to its students instead of mere diplomas and certificates. Established in 2018, World University of Design is a young university offering a myriad of programmes at undergraduate, post graduate and doctoral levels across disciplines like Architecture, Design, Fashion, Communication, Visual arts, Performing Arts & Management. Equipped with the largest portfolio of design courses in India, the university offers a number of cutting edge programs in computers & design, transportation design, animation & game design, UI/UX, film & video, built environment & habitat studies, design management, art education, curatorial practice etc.


