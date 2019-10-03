Witness The Cultural Diversity Of India At Paryatan Parv 2019

The Ministry of Tourism (Govt. of India) in collaboration with Central Ministries and State Governments inaugurated the 3rd edition of 'Paryatan Parv' in the lawns of Rajpath, New Delhi. The 05 days event is being executed by 'Ashok Events', an event division of ITDC (A Public Sector Undertaking).

The inaugural event was graced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Hon'ble Shri. Prakash Javadekar, Petroleum Minister Hon'ble Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan, and Tourism Minister, Hon'ble Shri. Prahalad Singh Patel. Other dignitaries present at the occasion were, Shri Yogendra Tripathi, Secretary, M/o Tourism and Shri Amit Khare, Secretary, M/o I&B and with other Senior Officials.

Sharing details about one of the most revered cultural event, Mr. Anmol Zutshi, General Manager, Ashok Events, ITDC said, "It's a matter of immense pride and honour to be designated as the event manager for the Ministry of Tourism. We strive to do our best to promote the rich cultural diversity of India. Numerous events are being organized ranging from Yoga demonstrations, Cultural evenings, Photography competitions; food stalls representing cuisines from all over the country have also been setup."

Marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Chef Jitender, In-House Chef, The Ashok, New Delhi used his carving art to pay a fitting tribute to the father of the nation. He also said, "Through my carvings I wanted to pay homage to Gandhi Ji for his unparalleled contribution to the nation."

Ashok Institute of Hospitality &Tourism Management (AIH&TM) has also set up a stall to showcase their culinary skill. The key attraction of the stall is special Navratri Thali being prepared by the students.

Paryatan Parv is open to all nationals, and will continue till 06th October, 2019 at the lawns of Rajpath, New Delhi.





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories

More Hot Stories For You