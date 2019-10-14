WATER GAMES Comes to G5A

G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture is all set to launch 'Water Games' from Saturday, 26th October to Thursday, 7th November 2019 as part of G5A's Performance Long Runs.

"This piece is all about transcending - you get transported, recollect memories of the sea, the special encounters with the sea - that's what we plan to do with this piece. Within one minute transcend the people - you're in a black box but you feel like you're by the sea - how do we do that? It's a feeling!", says actor Bhavna Pani (dancer & actor).

The performance is based on the Feldenkrais method & it uses gentle, mindful movement to bring new awareness and realign connections between the brain and the body. The piece is choreographed by French choreographer and Feldenkrais practitioner - Michel Casanovas, his choreographic work reveals a sensitive approach, often poetics of the dance and beyond only the physical aspect.

Elaborating on the concept of the piece, Michel Casanovas says, "The wish to do a dance and movement project related to water and the sea - has been with me for almost more than 10 years now! I have always been very fascinated by water. I was born near the water, I spent a lot of time as a child there. The dimension, the intensity of the sea, the element of fluidity and the immense potential and strength of the water has always been fascinating for me. And in my journey in India (in the past 10-12 years) I have been exploring that quite a lot, and at the end, we have finally come to have a project now!"



Michel will be conducting a two day Feldenkrais workshop which will be open to dancers and non-dancers during his time in India. The workshop will be on 28th and 29th October 2019, followed by a screening of his work at G5A on the second day. (Details to be announced)



The performance will premiere at the G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture's Black Box. The piece will run for 12 shows from Saturday, 26th October to Thursday, 7th November 2019 as a part of G5A Season with Performance Long Runs at G5A.





Show + Event Details:Synopsis: Sometimes like children, fascinated and amazed, bodies playing at the edge of the blue shores of silence,Sometimes torn apart, sometimes swept away by waves and yet, yearning to migrate to a better place,

beyond the sea... dancers explore different qualities, depths and sensations of water.

Bodies become fluid, contemplative, playful, ecstatic and frenzied...

Performed by: Bhavna Pani, Dipna Daryanani and Kamakshi SaxenaConceptualized, designed and choreographed by French choreographer and Feldenkrais practitioner - Michel Casanovas. With special thanks to Michele Rebetez-Martin for her collaboration in the creative process & to Arts in Motion, Mumbai by Aanchal Gupta for supporting this work.





