Video: Moving Souls Hosts WORLD DANCE DAY CELEBRATION

The event took place on Friday, April 28th, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Photos: Go Inside MOVING SOULS on International Dance Day at Commons, DLF Avenue Photo 1 Photos: Go Inside MOVING SOULS on International Dance Day at Commons, DLF Avenue
Sikkim Art And Literature Festival Set For Next Month Photo 2 Sikkim Art And Literature Festival Set For Next Month
Video: Moving Souls Hosts WORLD DANCE DAY CELEBRATION Photo 3 Video: Moving Souls Hosts WORLD DANCE DAY CELEBRATION
Utsav Educational and Cultural Society Celebrates World Dance Day In The Capital Photo 4 Utsav Educational and Cultural Society Celebrates World Dance Day In The Capital

DLF Avenue hosted a mesmerizing evening of Bachata, Salsa, Bollywood and Social Dancing with Moving Souls on International Dance Day at Commons, DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi on Friday, April 28th, 2023. Known for the best brands and tasteful archives, Delhi's haven for shoppers and foodies, DLF Avenue believes in celebrating anything and everything that uplifts spirits.

Watch clips from the event here!

The event was embellished by Moving Souls, a Delhi based dance academy that has risen to international fame due to dedication and hardwork of the troupe leader Ravi Rastogi who is a US-trained choreographer, dancer and fitness coach.

Commons at DLF Avenue rose to glory with suave rehearsed performances and audiences grooving on music, learning some new moves and simply rejoicing.

At the event, Ravi Rastogi (Founder and Creative Director, Moving Souls) said, "Dance is my passion and I have dedicated my whole life to it. Trained and performed in India and abroad from Ashley Lobo to The Broadway Dance Centre, New York i have gained a lot yet have a long road ahead of me as a performer and choreographer. On International Dance Day, DLF Avenue has given dance enthusiasts a fine opportunity to let loose and explore the dancer in themselves. I am happy I can help them take a sneak peek into their soul with my troupe - Moving Souls."

Mr. Siddhartha Natu, Vice President & Cluster Head Retail, Delhi at DLF Limited remarked, "Dance is a great therapy just as shopping is! We are delighted to have Moving Souls involve our patrons to dance and go free, uninhibited and just be themselves. With this I am sure our patrons will go back home with a much happier frame of mind. What could be a better way of celebrating International Dance Day at DLF Avenue!"




RELATED STORIES - India

Review: MORNING STAR at St. Andrews Centre For Philosophy & Performing Arts Photo
Review: MORNING STAR at St. Andrew's Centre For Philosophy & Performing Arts

April of 2023 ended with four productions of Metamorphosis Theatre and Films' latest offering - 'Morning Star'. I got the opportunity to witness one of these productions on a houseful Sunday evening at the SAPP Auditorium in Mumbai.

Photos: Go Inside MOVING SOULS on International Dance Day at Commons, DLF Avenue Photo
Photos: Go Inside MOVING SOULS on International Dance Day at Commons, DLF Avenue

DLF Avenue hosted a mesmerizing evening of Bachata, Salsa, Bollywood and Social Dancing with Moving Souls on International Dance Day at Commons, DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi on Friday, April 28th, 2023. Check out photos here!

Artistic Humans Delivers Milestone Project AMRIT MAHOTSAV 75x75x75 Photo
Artistic Humans Delivers Milestone Project AMRIT MAHOTSAV 75x75x75

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, Shaheed Diwas, Artistic Humans successfully executed the 'Amrit Mahotsav 75×75×75' project, supported by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra, and Higher and Technical Education Department, National Service Scheme (NSS), in collaboration with 75 institutions across 36 districts of Maharashtra.

Sikkim Art And Literature Festival Set For Next Month Photo
Sikkim Art And Literature Festival Set For Next Month

The Government of Sikkim announced a new initiative - the Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival - Khangchendzonga (SALF) - to be presented in collaboration with Teamwork Arts, producer of the iconic annual Jaipur Literature Festival, to be held at the historic town of Yuksam, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, from 6th - 8th May 2023.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Go Inside MOVING SOULS on International Dance Day at Commons, DLF AvenuePhotos: Go Inside MOVING SOULS on International Dance Day at Commons, DLF Avenue
Artistic Humans Delivers Milestone Project AMRIT MAHOTSAV 75x75x75Artistic Humans Delivers Milestone Project AMRIT MAHOTSAV 75x75x75
Sikkim Art And Literature Festival Set For Next MonthSikkim Art And Literature Festival Set For Next Month
Utsav Educational and Cultural Society Celebrates World Dance Day In The CapitalUtsav Educational and Cultural Society Celebrates World Dance Day In The Capital

Videos

Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
View all Videos

India SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Directors & Officers Insurance
Directors & Officers Insurance (12/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE
MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE International (12/20-2/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Omninos Solutions
Omninos Solutions (3/26-3/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU