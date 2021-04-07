Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: National School of Drama Hosts Panel on Cultural Administration In The Context Of National Education Policy

Apr. 7, 2021  

India's National School of Drama recently hosted an online panel, titled Cultural Administration In The Context Of National Education Policy.

The panel took place on Zoom on 27 March, 2021.

Taking part in the panel were Sh. Bhupendra Kainthola, Prof. Amaresh Chakrabarti and Prof. Suresh Sharma.

Watch the full event below!


