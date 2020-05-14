The Indian Council for Cultural Relations Brings Performers Together for UNITED WE FIGHT

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) brought together composers, musicians and singers from across India for a song titled 'United We Fight,' The Tribune India reports.

In a statement, ICCR said, "This composition was an expression of our deep appreciation and gratitude to all brave 'COVID-19 warriors' world over risking their lives to protect ours."

The song was written and composed by Joe Alvares, with vocals by Usha Uthup, Salim Merchant, Shefali Alvares Rashid, Benny Dayal, Sonam Kalra, Chandan Bala Kalyan, Joe Alvares, Salome and Samira, and music by Tubby, Pandit Ravi Chari, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasiya and Ustad Faisal Qureshi.

Listen below!

This is an amazing creation, meant for an international audience. India'S message of hope and resilience to the world. @vinay1011 @DrSJaishankar https://t.co/oLKtChnzQd - ICCR (@ICCR_Delhi) May 12, 2020





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories

More Hot Stories For You