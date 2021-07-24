The Amethyst Room at Chamiers presents the latest collections from Rangoli by designer Prema Florence Isaac. They will be presented for the first time in Chennai, her Jamdani Lace, Indigo-In-Love and Woven Canvas creations. They will also present recent additions to her Ce Soir line of occasion wear, and her Art Wear line of one-of-a-kind creations, along with her classic Naksha skirts.

Price range Rs.5,000/- to Rs.35,000/- from 10.30am to 7.30pm at The Amethyst Room, Chamiers, 106, Chamiers Road, Chennai.

Born in Auroville, an International City in South India, near Pondicherry, She had the chance to live in a multicultural environment, with an open spirit, and a different outlook on the world which gave meaning to her life.

At a very young age She became fascinated by the textiles and colours of India, and this has never left her. She works with artisans from an ancient lineage of hand loom weaving. Their knowhow is extraordinary, their work is thorough and complex, and extremely time-consuming. Due to the economic pressures of globalization this heritage art form is in danger of extinction.

Her creations are a reflection of the amalgamation of her two cultures, Indian and Western. The sensuality of a movement, the flavor of a dish, music, paintings, architecture, the perfume of a flower - all of this inspires her work. Slow fashion, slow food, slow movement, sustainability, consciousness embodied in matter, these are the ideals that they strive for in her atelier.