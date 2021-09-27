THE INDIAN GAME SHOW by Bharti Singh Launches

TP Global presents India's most loved female stand-up comedian, Laughter Queen Bharti Singh's upcoming show 'THE INDIAN GAME SHOW'. Together, Bharti & and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the power comedy couple have hosted various Indian game shows like Funhit Mein Jaari, Khatra Khatra Khatra; and now are setting the bar high with their own exclusive game show on their recently launched YouTube channel 'Bharti TV'. The game show is touted to be a crazy fun series featuring games that are larger than life and add laughter & fun to our daily life. The trailer for the show was released recently showcasing the coming together of many rising talents from the Indian comedy landscape & a special endorsement from the famous stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udISHLfNSCQ

Talking about the new venture, TP Global FX's CEO, Mr. Nitish Sharma, said, "Apart from innovating and serving our customers in the fintech sector, we wanted to be part of unique and entertaining line-ups that help us forge fruitful collaborations in the industry. I am looking forward to how this one turns out!" TP Global FX is exceptionally proud and happy to be the title sponsor of the show. This show, among many other new ventures by TP Global FX, will change the landscape of Indian comedy because it involves creative challenges, games and highlights some of the most loved artists in India in a very unique light.