Preeti Vyas Will Make An Appearance on 'World Tell a Story Day' at Diva Yoga, Bandra

On the occasion of 'World Tell a Story Day' Diva Yoga has planned an exciting storytelling session for children with the award-winning celebrity author Ms. Preeti Vyas. The interactive narrating session led by the author will take the children to the magical land of stories where they will hear all about the amazing adventures of a sparrow from the writer's bestseller book 'The Adventures of Woka Chimni.' The funfilled reading afternoon will be wrapped up by a super energetic Bollywood Dance workshop planned for the kids by Diva Yoga.

With this first, of many engaging initiatives planned, SARVA and Diva Yoga together aim to take small steps towards contributing and creating a happy, encouraging and inspiring environment for the children.

When: Saturday 27th April 2019

Where: Diva Yoga, The Mangalorean Milagres Society Building, 2nd Floor Opp. Holy Family Hospital, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai - 400050

Time: 11 am to 1 pm

For Free Registration - Please contact- Sumaiya Hamid - 7718007001- sayhello@divayoga.com

Preeti Vyas is an accomplished published author who has immensely contributed to the field of Children literature in India. Her book 'The Adventures of Woka Chimni' is a bestseller that touches the sensitive topic of the ecological challenges faced by the Animal Kingdom in a child-friendly yet thought provoking manner. The author was also felicitated by an Award by the notable mother & children community Kid Stop Press and has also received the 'Best Children's Book Publisher Awards' in 2018.





