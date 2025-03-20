National School Of Drama Will Host 7th Edition Of ADI RANG MAHOTSAV 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National School of Drama will present the 7th Edition of ADI RANG MAHOTSAV 2025, a festival that celebrates the spirited and multifaceted art, culture and heritage of India’s tribal communities. This event will take place from March 21st to 23rd, 2025, at the NSD Campus in New Delhi, offering a rare and enriching experience of India’s indigenous traditions.

ADI RANG MAHOTSAV, a vibrant confluence of theatre, music, dance, seminars and craft, offers a unique platform to showcase the profound cultural, artistic and spiritual heritage that tribal societies have cultivated over centuries. The festival promises an extraordinary cultural experience that will bring together approximately 300 tribal artists from rural India, presenting their timeless creations and unique craftsmanship.

Under the guidance of Shri Chittaranjan Tripathy, Director of the National School of Drama, the Mahotsav seeks to nurture a deeper appreciation, cultivate meaningful connections and ensure that these priceless traditions are both celebrated and preserved for future generations. To achieve this, the festival will feature a vibrant array of 15 dance and music performances representing 13 states, alongside a captivating showcase of tribal craftsmanship from 11 states.

A standout highlight of the festival will be two enthralling theatre performances. ‘Bir Birsa’, hailing from Jharkhand, beautifully honours the legacy of the legendary tribal hero Birsa Munda. Meanwhile, ‘Bana Guda’ from Odisha, weaves an enchanting tale of bravery and folklore, giving audiences a bedazzling glimpse into the vivacious soul of tribal culture.

The festival will showcase a diverse array of dance and music performances, along with exquisite crafts, from various states across India. From Assam, the rhythmic Rabha dance will be accompanied by displays of Assamese handlooms and handicrafts. Andhra Pradesh will present the energetic Gussadi dance, paired with intricate leather puppetry and crochet lace creations. Arunachal Pradesh will highlight the vibrant Juju Jaja and Rikam Pada dances, while Gujarat will feature the colourful Siddi Dhamal and Padhar Dance, complemented by patchwork, copper bells and beadwork.

Himachal Pradesh will enchant audiences with the graceful Kinnauri Nat dance, and Jharkhand will showcase the traditional Paika, Mardani, and Jhhomer performances. Madhya Pradesh will offer the lively Gudum Baja and a display of traditional herbal Tulsi products, bell metal Bharewa art, as well as paper mâché and sand crafts. Maharashtra will present the Songi Mukhawate dance, accompanied by beautiful wire craft creations, while Rajasthan will showcase the lively Chakri dance alongside leather footwear craftsmanship.

Nagaland will present the War Dance and Odisha will feature the captivating Durua and Singari dances. Tripura will bring to the stage the Sangrai Mog dance and West Bengal will offer the vibrant Natua dance, alongside traditional Bengal boutique jewellery, clay dolls and Santhal ritual artifacts. Telangana will highlight the iconic Ekat Saree and Uttar Pradesh will showcase intricate horn and bone craftwork.

Ahead of the festival, Shri Chittaranjan Tripathy, Director of the National School of Drama, shared, “ADI RANG MAHOTSAV is not just a celebration of art and culture; it is an opportunity to showcase the deep-rooted connection between India’s tribal populations and the natural world, along with the timeless wisdom they embody. Through this festival, we aim to create an inclusive platform that brings these unique traditions to the forefront, allowing them to be experienced and appreciated by people from all walks of life. It is a significant step toward presenting tribal heritage to the world and ensuring its preservation for generations to come.”

To enhance the immersive experience, the festival will also present master classes and national seminars on the art, culture, and theatre of India’s tribal communities. These sessions will offer a deep exploration into the distinct world of tribal traditions, guided by experts and practitioners, ensuring a greater understanding and appreciation of their rich cultural legacy.

Comments