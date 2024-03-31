MAMRAZZI Will Be Staged at Shri Ram Center Next Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mamrazzi is a story where the women of a small locality come together and want to help everyone, but that help turns into a problem. Maamraazi, written by writer Jayanti Ranganathan and directed by Hemant Aggarwal, will be staged at Shri Ram Center on Sunday, April 7 at 7:30 pm.

The life of a homemaker, a typical Bhabhi in a small town, is unique and interesting. Many of these women love gossiping and interfering in others' lives, but they do it with a spirit of well-meaning innocence. Shashank joins Bhilai Steel Plant as a trainee engineer, and his neighbor Sweety Bhabhi, a hardcore Mamrazzi, wakes him up the very first night to help clean her blocked drain. She continues to interfere in his life, even trying to fix his marriage and turning his life upside down. Shashank is hell-bent on teaching the Mamrazzi a lesson. This story is a comedy with many interesting characters familiar to us. "Mamrazzi" is a beautiful tale set in a small town.

Mamrazzi

Writer and Director – Jayanti Ranganathan, Hemant Aggarwal

Date and Time – Sunday, April 7, 7:30 pm

Venue – Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, Delhi

Tickets – available on BookMyShow