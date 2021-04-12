MAMMA MIA! Will Be Presented at the Dubai Opera This September

The sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! will come to Dubai Opera this September from 13- 22nd as part of a UK & International Tour celebrating 22 years since MAMMA MIA! premiered in London in April 1999.

From West End to global phenomenon, MAMMA MIA! is Judy Craymer's ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs with a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll.

Judy Craymer, Creator and Producer of MAMMA MIA!, said: 'We are really thrilled to be bringing MAMMA MIA! to Dubai to the extraordinarily beautiful Dubai Opera as we celebrate 22 years since the much-loved musical first opened in London's West End. MAMMA MIA! is a truly heart-warming story and we can't wait to celebrate the wonderful music of ABBA with the audiences of Dubai!'

Audiences in Dubai can look forward to revelling in a one-of-a-kind live entertainment experience when MAMMA MIA! makes its highly anticipated Dubai Opera debut. Dubai Opera, the city's only multipurpose performing arts theatre, will welcome guests to witness the magic unfold on stage in its world-class setting.

An Emaar Spokesperson said, "This is MAMMA MIA!'s first visit to Dubai Opera. It's the perfect show, and our audiences can expect an exceptional production of the world's most loved musical. This is musical theatre at its very best. ABBA's music is incredibly popular across the world and combined with the ultimate feelgood story. Don't miss the chance of experiencing this great show that will undoubtedly sell out- book early."

To date, it has been seen by over 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages. In 2011 it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People's Republic of China. MAMMA MIA! became the 8th longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years.

Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

Visit dubaiopera.com for further information.