KASTURBA To Stream From Book My Show August 14th

KASTURBA will stream on Book My Show August 14th, marking the streaming debut of the production. Bonded by marriage, united by a great cause. Two crucial years in their life, during India's freedom struggle. Kasturba and the Mahatma.

The world's most iconic Indian couple. Heritage theatre maestro Padmashri Mohammad Ali Baig presents this production set in Pune's Aga Khan Palace, where the Mahatma and Kasturbaji were confined.

The play is an emotional account of two years of their captivity.

A veteran actress of theatre and television, Rashmi Seth has been working on stage, TV, and radio for over four decades. She had worked with theatre legend late Qadir Ali Baig in plays like 'Barf ki Minar', 'Aadhey Adhurey', radio plays like 'Patthar ke Aansoon', 'Aasra' and several others.

A regular member of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation repertory, her recent hit plays include the globally-celebrated epic productions directed by Padma Shri Mohammad Ali Baig like 'Resham ki Dor', 'Quli: Dilon ka Shahzaaada', 'Savaan-e-Hayat', and 'Under an Oak Tree'.

In this latest Foundation Production, she essays the title role of Kasturba Gandhi.

Tickets are available here: https://in.bookmyshow.com/mumbai/plays/kasturba/ET00313468