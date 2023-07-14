Jeeno Joseph Performs ANEKA at Akshara Theatre

New York-based Bharata Natyam dancer Jeeno Joseph will perform a captivating blend of traditional and contemporary elements in his show Aneka at Akshara Theatre on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 7:30 PM.

A disciple of Guru Dr. Francis Barboza, Jeeno Joseph draws inspiration from both Hindu and Christian scripture, weaving a tapestry of expressive movement, intricate footwork and evocative storytelling.

In this remarkable showcase, Joseph takes the audience on a cultural journey that reflects his Malayali heritage and American upbringing. Combining the traditional elements of Bharatanatyam with his personal experiences, he presents a harmonious fusion of cultures, presenting themes and motifs that resonate with both Eastern and Western sensibilities.

His performances are renowned for rhythmic vigour and captivating narrative which communicate the profound emotions embedded within the dance form, immersing the audience in a world of beauty, grace, and spirituality.

Do mark your calendars for Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 7:30 pm, for this captivating performance that transcends boundaries and brings together the rich traditions of Bharatanatyam with the vibrancy of a multicultural perspective.