Jeeno Joseph Performs ANEKA at Akshara Theatre

The performance is on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 7:30 PM.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Canada Tour 2023 in Toronto Photo 1 MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Canada Tour 2023 in Toronto
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July

Jeeno Joseph Performs ANEKA at Akshara Theatre

Jeeno Joseph Performs ANEKA at Akshara Theatre

New York-based Bharata Natyam dancer Jeeno Joseph will perform a captivating blend of traditional and contemporary elements in his show Aneka at Akshara Theatre on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 7:30 PM.

 

A disciple of Guru Dr. Francis Barboza, Jeeno Joseph draws inspiration from both Hindu and Christian scripture, weaving a tapestry of expressive movement, intricate footwork and evocative storytelling.

 

In this remarkable showcase, Joseph takes the audience on a cultural journey that reflects his Malayali heritage and American upbringing. Combining the traditional elements of Bharatanatyam with his personal experiences, he presents a harmonious fusion of cultures, presenting themes and motifs that resonate with both Eastern and Western sensibilities.

His performances are renowned for rhythmic vigour and captivating narrative which communicate the profound emotions embedded within the dance form, immersing the audience in a world of beauty, grace, and spirituality.

 

Do mark your calendars for Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 7:30 pm, for this captivating performance that transcends boundaries and brings together the rich traditions of Bharatanatyam with the vibrancy of a multicultural perspective.




RELATED STORIES - India

1
MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Canada Tour 2023 in Toronto Photo
MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Canada Tour 2023 in Toronto

Presented by Cinema on Stage, the highly anticipated Canada Tour 2023 of the extraordinary Bollywood extravaganza, 'Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical, “is now underway. Hailed as the pioneering Indian Broadway-style production, it aims to mesmerize the Canadian audience, by offering them a captivating insight into the world of Indian art and talent.

2
World University of Design Hosts INTERFACES : An Indo-European Exhibition in Association w Photo
World University of Design Hosts INTERFACES : An Indo-European Exhibition in Association with Alliance Française

World University of Design, known for reinventing itself and pushing its own limits, brought forth INTERFACES, a HolzIndia presentation along with Alliance Française. The exhibition celebrates the transformative power of printmaking and showcases artworks by Indian, French and Belgian artists and is up for display until July 3rd, 2023 @ Alliance Francaise de Delhi.

3
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre Photo
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre

What did our critic think of THE SOUND OF MUSIC at NMACC?

4
Review: THE DIVINE LEELA at Metamorphosis Theatre And Films Photo
Review: THE DIVINE LEELA at Metamorphosis Theatre And Films

What did our critic think of THE DIVINE LEELA at Metamorphosis Theatre And Films?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

India SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# M2Y Safety Academy
M2Y Safety Academy (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Omninos Solutions
Omninos Solutions (3/26-3/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Directors & Officers Insurance
Directors & Officers Insurance (12/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE
MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE International (12/20-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You