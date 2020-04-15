DM Cinema Brings Immersive Entertainment Experiences To Aizawl With JBL Professional Cinema Audio Solutions

To deliver clear, intelligible sound at DM Cinema, CineTech Engineering Works installed a premium JBL Professional by HARMAN cinema audio system.

DM Cinema is the first cinema in Aizawl. With comfortable seating for up to 140, a full-sized cinema screen and a 2K projection system capable of showing 3D films, DM Cinema provides an immersive experience for moviegoers. In order to ensure comprehensive coverage throughout the theater, DM Cinema hired CineTech Engineering Works to install a world-class cinema audio system. CineTech installed a state-of-the-art HARMAN Professional Solutions cinema audio system featuring class-leading JBL loudspeakers and Crown amplifiers.

"Being the first cinema in Aizawl, this was a huge breakthrough in the northeast," said Asad Rashid, Owner, CineTech Engineering Works. "The support from the HARMAN Professional Solutions team was commendable, and enabled us to complete the installation within the designated time frame. For the installation at DM Cinema, we had to create a design that would have a shallow profile and produce quality cinema sound in a less-than-perfect acoustical environment. We decided to install JBL Professional C222 cinema loudspeakers along with JBL Professional 4642A cinema subwoofers and 8320 cinema surround speakers, powered by Crown DSi amplifiers and a JBL Professional CPi2000 cinema sound processor."

CineTech installed JBL C222 ScreenArray cinema loudspeakers as the main left, center and right speakers to provide smooth, accurate sound reproduction. C222 speakers combine patent-pending Dual Dissimilar Arraying and Acoustic Aperture Technology to deliver remarkably uniform coverage. With a compact footprint, the C222 is perfect for small and medium multiplexes with space constraints.

To provide even, balanced coverage for every member of the audience, CineTech installed JBL 8320 cinema surround speakers. CineTech selected JBL 8320 speakers for their high power handling, high sensitivity and extended bass response. For additional low-frequency support, CineTech installed JBL 4642A dual-driver subwoofers. JBL 4642A subs are equipped with two 18-inch drivers for rich, powerful low-end. The system is powered by Crown DSi 4000, DSi 2000 and DSi 1000 amplifiers. To provide staff with an easy-to-use means of controlling the system, CineTech equipped the theater with a JBL CPi2000 cinema processor.

"HARMAN Professional Solutions has provided our theatre with high-quality surround sound using JBL Professional products," said Zodintluanga Hmar, Owner, DM Cinema. "We love the output the system provides, as it makes for an ideal experience for our audiences. Working with the HARMAN Pro team has been nothing short of perfect. The team helped us throughout the entire project, and we'd recommend other theatres to work with them too."

"It is a matter of pride that HARMAN Professional Solutions has the good fortune to reach out to places as far out as Mizoram," said Aditya Todi, Senior Director Sales and Marketing, Professional Solutions, India and SAARC. "Delivering quality sound has always been our mission and we're glad that DM Cinema in Mizoram has chosen to go the JBL Professional way. Here's to many more such installations."





