DLF Will Host The Jazz India Circuit: Celebrating Brass in Gurugram

DLF will present the 7th edition of the Jazz India Circuit (JIC), celebrating the rich and dynamic sounds of brass-heavy jazz! Organized by Teamwork Arts, a leading name in performing arts and entertainment, this much-awaited event promises two evenings of exceptional talent and electrifying performances.

The Jazz India Circuit will take place on 23rd and 24th November 2024 at Horizon Plaza, DLF Sector 63, Gurugram, starting at 6:00 PM and 5:00 PM respectively. Also, feel the bold, smooth flavours of Speyside's original single malt, The Glenlivet, come alive alongside the fiery, soul-stirring energy of jazz. This collaboration is a celebration of fearless originality and masterful craftsmanship, where the richness of a timeless whisky meets the electrifying pulse of live music. A night that brings together bold spirits - both in a glass and on stage.

The 7th edition of JIC brings a stellar mix of national and international talent together. Day 1 will kick off with a stunning performance by Tamara l Lukasheva ft. Shri Adarsh Shenoy, followed by the groove-infused tunes of The Revisit Project, and the high-energy beats of The Fanculos.

Day 2 will showcase the eclectic sounds of Imon, the evocative rhythms of Refuge, the experimental artistry of Princely States Dub Orchestra, and the bold brass-driven melodies of the Bollyjazz Big Band.

Announcing Jazz India Circuit 2024, Avik Roy, Festival Producer, Jazz India Circuit said, “The Jazz India Circuit is a vibrant platform for celebrating the ever-evolving sounds of jazz. This year's edition, with its focus on brass-heavy, big band performances, brings a unique energy and dynamism to the stage. Brass instruments have an unparalleled ability to create bold, resonant, and emotive sounds, and we're excited to present a lineup that highlights this spirit. We invite music lovers to immerse themselves in the electrifying performances and experience the magic of jazz like never before.”

Set against the elegant backdrop of Horizon Plaza, the venue offers an intimate and vibrant setting for the festival. Alongside the music, attendees can indulge in curated food and beverage options, making for a complete cultural experience.

