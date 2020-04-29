Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan Passes Away at Age 53

Bollywood Actor Iffran Khan has passed away at the age of 53. In 2018, Khan revealed had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor.

He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 28 2020, where he started receiving treatment for a colon infection. He died the following day from the infection.

Khan's films had reportedly grossed more than $3.6 billion at the worldwide box office. His film credits include Slumdog Millionaire, The Namesake, Life in a... Metro and more.

Jimmys Post reported that Khan wished for the theater world to grow in India.

During a visit to Jaipur in 2016, he had said, "Going to theatre is not being looked down upon by anyone in other countries but in India, things need to be changed.

"Am glad to see the scenario changing in India too. I feel happy to see people in Gujarat and Rajasthan visiting theatres regularly after taking out time from their busy schedule. The art and culture of different states are preserved via this medium and hence it should be promoted,"

