Aziz Aljasmi Plans to Direct Theatre Production

It has also recently been announced by Aziz that he is also in the works of writing his first ever feature film.

Award winning advertising director Aziz Aljasmi has decided for the very first time to branch out into the field of theatre. This has been an exciting new project for him and will be a break from his 10 year career in the commercial and advertising field. This is a new achievement for Aziz, which he can add to the huge list of successes he already has.

Aziz has stated, "After 10 years of doing tv commercials, I am now directing a big theatrical musical show in kuwait, with the top theatrical institution in Kuwait, Jaber Al Ahmad cultural center AKA and JACC Kuwait opera house. This will be my first attempt at doing a theatrical show, and it's the biggest show in JACC."

The theatre show was meant to be showcased in the JACC Kuwait opera house in April, but has been postponed until the year of 2021, due to the current circumstances with the pandemic and the rules of social distancing. However, Aziz has worked hard towards making this show as excellent and creative as it could be for the next year. The name of the musical theatre show is An Evening with Abdul Hassain and will include live singing, performance and orchestral music with the late night comic performer Abdulhussain Abdulredha.

Abdulhussain Abdulredha is a legenerday comedy actor from Kuwait and has a major positive influence on comedy in Kuwait and the Arab pop culture.

It has also recently been announced by Aziz that he is also in the works of writing his first ever feature film. The director has stated, "I'm also starting to write my first feature film, which is about an 18 years old boy during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, who survived after getting shot with two bullets in the head by the Iraqi military."

Aziz has many upcoming projects, including the theatre show that is anticipated to be one of the biggest in the year of 2021. This is the first time he has decided to showcase his creative and cinematic voice in theatre, which has caused a huge excitement for his fans. Aziz currently has over 13,000 fans on Instagram, as well as other social media profiles. His short commercials can be seen on his Vimeo account, with his first one being uploaded over 9 years ago.

Aziz has stated, "I am very grateful for my fans and the love that they share for my work. This theatre production is another milestone in my career that I am proud to achieve and cannot wait to show my upcoming projects to everyone in our community. Even though things are on hold for now, I am only hopeful for the next year where there will be an opportunity for showcasing my work with a live audience."

Aziz has always been passionate about art and film, which is why he is not shy to showcase his work online. His artistic work shows strongly through his moving images in film, but also his still images online on social media. His perspective of the world is unique; which is why he stands out as a director. With the theatre show coming up too, Aziz has been able to get creative with his perspective of things with a live audience.

The successful director is known to have won many awards over the years. He has won several awards for his commercials so far and has been awarded by MENA Crystal, Dubai Lynx and Cannes Lion. He has also been listed as one of the top 10 directors in 2019 by B&W and he is known to be one of the most influential and have one of the most creative minds amongst Kuwait's new wave of filmmakers and the MENA region. He's currently represented by GoodPeople, which is a production house that has a selective pool of the most notable and talented filmmakers in the Middle East. Aziz has also experienced living in a war during the 1990 Iraq invasion of Kuwait and really cares about the children who lived and are living the same situation.

Shows View More India Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You