Artist Varunjai Sahni Brings Art Exhibition, SARVAM to the capital

Chief Guest Mrs. Rama Pandey (Author, Theatre Artist & Journalist) opened the exhibition on Saturday, November 25th, 2023.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Step into a luminous sanctuary of healing colours and infinite possibilities at Varunjai Sahni's "Sarvam" exhibition at The Stainless Gallery.  Chief Guest Mrs. Rama Pandey (Author, Theatre Artist & Journalist) opened the exhibition on Saturday, November 25th, 2023 in the presence of distinguished guests from different walks of life. This immersive exhibition of abstract art invites viewers to explore the tapestry of emotions that lie within us all.

Sahni's paintings are vibrant, expressive and each one is a unique journey into the human soul. His use of colours is masterful, with each hue carefully chosen to evoke a specific feeling. From the soothing azure depths of the ocean to the fiery embrace of the sun, Sahni's paintings transport viewers to a realm of deep introspection and healing.

His art is more than just visually stunning: it is also deeply emotionally resonant. His paintings speak to the universal human experience, exploring themes of love,  joy, loss and hope. As viewers immerse themselves in Sahni's world, they are invited to reflect on their own lives and journeys, and to find solace and inspiration in his work.

"Sarvam" is not just an exhibition of art; it is an invitation to heal. Sahni's paintings are a reminder that we are all connected, and that we all possess the power to heal ourselves and others.

In addition to the exhibition, Sahni will also be hosting a series of art workshops and interactive events. These events are designed to help participants tap into their own creativity and experience the healing power of art firsthand.

"Art is my way of living and expressing life," said Sahni. "It's like a balm for the soul, a refuge from the storms of life. It is a mirror that reflects our deepest selves, and a window that reveals the infinite possibilities of the human spirit. Through my artwork, I invite viewers to embark on a journey of self-discovery and healing. May my work ignite the spark of creativity within us all, and inspire us to transform our lives and the world around us."

Sarvam invites one and all on this journey of healing and inspiration. To experience the tapestry of healing colours that make up the world around us, and find solace in the depth of each stroke and the healing power of every hue.



