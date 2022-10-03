Amethyst presents an exclusive preview of Amrapali's festive fine jewellery collection. Amrapali's Fine Jewellery comprises one off pieces crafted using large rare gemstones and created using ancient Indian techniques which have been preserved by highly skilled craftsmen. This collection comprises of colorful jadau pieces which are perfect for festive occasions as they add vibrancy and charm to the festivities, crafted in gold they shine for prosperity and auspiciousness from 11am to 7.30pm on October 6th, 7th and 8th, 2022 at Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai. Ph : 7338899176 / 8056018886.

Prices start at Rs.1 Lakh and goes up to Rs.60 Lakhs

Amrapali Jewels is an internationally renowned luxury Indian jewelry brand that traces its origins to the year 1978, when Mr. Rajiv Arora and Mr. Rajesh Ajmera took upon themselves the task of showcasing to the world the exclusivity and magnificence of Indian heritage jewelry. Every jeweled piece is created with the help of master craftsmen and goldsmiths within and around Jaipur, with elements of Indian ethnic jewellery in their designs they have revived the traditional methods, in order to create a design language distinct to Amrapali. Like the beautiful royal courtesan Amrapali of prehistoric era from where the name of this brand has been derived, the jewellery too have a royal taste and lineage. Crafted with Indian heritage, art and rich culture, the Amrapali jewellery is the living testimony to the rich craftsmanship of the country. Its majestic appeal has spell magic over the fashion and the glamour world.

Amrapali Jaipur is a celebration of the timeless Indian art of adornment and authentic master craftsmanship. Breathing new life into centuries-old traditions of jeweler, Amrapali embodies a unique, bold and eclectic style. Like the legend of its namesake, a renowned courtesan of ancient India, Amrapali Jaipur is the expression of a mysterious, eternal world of delight.

Amrapali has made Jaipur the center stage of fashionistas. It has been the most favoured brand of the rich and famous world ever since its inception in 1978. Over the years of excellence and exquisiteness, Amrapali has created a fan club of several famous families like Hermes, Corum, Porche, and Barbie-Muller. The Amrapali rage has also caught the imagination of glamorous stars of Hollywood and Bollywood equally. Be it Hollywood's Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, Penelope Cruz, and Rihanna or the Indian beauties like Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Kirron Kher and Konkana Sen, the jewellery from Amrapali has definitely added zing to their glamour quotient. Almost every known face in the glamour world has adorned its creations either for a shoot or on the red carpet. Amrapali Jewellery was also seen in famous movies like Troy, Goliyon ki Raasleela- Ramleela and Khoobsurat (2014), The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Baahubali -1, Baahubali -2, Jaanisaar and Kaatru Veliyidai, Manikarnika, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Tumbbad etc.

The founders of Amrapali were also invited to meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace to mark the official start of the UK-India Year of Culture in February, 2017. Amrapali Jewels also showcased 'Holi,' their exclusive life-size replica of a baby elephant at the official preview of the Elephant Parade India in New Delhi where the CEO's Tarang Arora and Akanksha Arora met Royal Highnesses, The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Amrapali Jewels loyal clientele include royalty, corporate honchos and celebrities from across the globe, including a list of honoured customers like Mr. Shimon Peres Ex-Prime Minister of Israel, Her Majesty AshiWongchuk Queen of Bhutan, Maharani Padmini Devi and Princess Diya of the Jaipur Royal Family.

The Duchess of the Cambridge, Kate Middleton was also spotted wearing Amrapali Earrings at Charity Bollywood Gala, during her royal visit to India, 2016

Princess Benedikte of Denmark recently visited Amrapali's store in Jaipur and was seen wearing and appreciating Amrapali Jewellery.

Amrapali is the only Indian Jewelry designer to present their collection in Fashion Weeks of Milan and New York.

Amrapali Jewelry is available in over 33 outlets, including major markets throughout the world- New Delhi (also at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 3), Mumbai (also at the International Airport- Terminal T2), Bangalore, Hyderabad Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur,London, New York; franchise stores and leading department (Harrods) and specialty stores.

Combining the essence of Amrapali with an experimental design philosophy, Tribe Amrapali creates contemporary and affordable design for a younger audience. Defined by a more vibrant and dramatic energy, it brings a new dimension to traditional jewellery, in the same eclectic spirit of Amrapali Jaipur.

Heritage Jewellery House Amrapali Jewels has launched a Museum in Jaipur after several years' work spent in documenting and researching the collections. Conceptualized and founded by the Amrapali founders, Rajiv Arora and Rajesh Ajmera, the museum will showcase traditional silver jeweled arts of India reflecting the 'everyday' life of the people of India. The museum seeks to be a haven for scholars, students, connoisseurs and other visitors to Jaipur, who will get to explore the heritage and history of India through the jewellery and artifacts.

Amrapali Jewels and famed designer Raghvendra Rathore have come together to launch the Gurukul School of Design in 2018, located in the vibrant and historic city of Jaipur. GSD offers a unique Fashion Design Program delivered by world class international and Indian faculty.