Alan Bennett's THE HABIT OF ART is Streaming Now

Alan Bennett's The Habit of Art is now streaming online via BookMyShow!

The production is produced by the Original Theatre Company and Blank Slate, directed by Philip Franks, and starring Matthew Kelly and David Yelland in the lead roles.

Alan Bennett is one the greatest and most celebrated playwrights, with a cavalcade of stage and screen blockbusters including The History Boys, The Madness of King George and Talking Heads. He is applauded as a genius for his sharp character observations and treasured for the way he beautifully balances wit, wistfulness and compassion.

In The Habit of Art, Bennett gives us a play about a meeting between the poet WH Auden and the composer Benjamin Britten.

Exploring friendship, rivalry and heartache this multi-layered masterpiece examines the joy, pain and emotional cost of creativity.

This production directed by Philip Franks marks the first-ever revival of the play and stars the Olivier Award-winning Matthew Kelly (Of Mice and Men, Toast, and Pride and Prejudice) and David Yelland (Chariots of Fire and The Crown) with Veronica Roberts (Tenko, Peak Practice), Robert Mountford (Anita and Me), John Wark (Dead Sheep), Jessica Dennis (Henry V and The Tempest, Shakespeare's Rose Theatre) and Benjamin Chandler (Passing From The Third Floor Back).

To watch, book your ticket at https://in.bookmyshow.com/mumbai/plays/alan-bennetts-the-habit-of-art/ET00132809.

