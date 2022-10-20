Akshara Theatre Presents RAMA'S STORY, Saturday, October 22

Akshara Theatre will present RAMA'S STOR on, Saturday, October 22 at 6pm.

Gopal Sharman's contemporary dramatic interpretation of The Ramayana in English took the international theatre world by storm from the 70's through the 90's when Jalabala Vaidya performed it as a solo tour-de-force. Subsequently it has been performed as a highly-acclaimed multi-cast play with Jalabala Vaidya and the Akshara Theatre Repertory.

Now Gopal Sharman's Ramayana is seen in a new avatar, Rama's Story, as a play for intelligent young people with questing and curious minds. Important episodes from the play are woven into a stimulating story, creating an exciting and innovative theatrical experience. The play is best enjoyed from 7 years and up.

It is a story of the magic of theatre and the grace of Shri Rama "in whose grace the dumb babble love's profundities and the lame prance gaily over unscaled peaks".

Performed by the Akshara Theatre Repertory and Akshara's Diksha students. Directed by Anasuya Vaidya.

Akshara Theatre, 11B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, next to RML Hospital Gate 5, New Delhi 110001.