Ajit Chitturi's THE JOURNEY Will Come to Akshara

Chennai's best-loved English-theatre actor Ajit Chitturi, founder of thespian en, will perform The Journey at Akshara Theatre on November 3 at 7pm. The Journey is a solo tour-de-force performance that takes us through the highlights of thespian en's repertoire of 25 years.

From the twisted plotting of Shakespeare's Macbeth, to fixed cricket matches and betting rackets in Chetan Shah's BELLE CURV, to the con-man who hoaxes the French media by impersonating a defected Soviet Minister in Jean Paul Sartre's NEKRASSOV, to the political maneuvering of the Indian parliamentary system as shown in Shreekumar Varma's FIVE, to the violent slum justice of Timeri Murari's HEY HERO!, to the travails of the greatest actor of of the 17th century in Jean Paul Sartre's KEAN to the warped logic of Albert Capus' CALIGULA, master thespian Ajit Chitturi is transformed into each of the characters he portrays.

Its a treat of a lifetime for Delhi theatre lovers!

Tkts: Rs. 300 on bookmyshow.com, insider.in, paytm.com

Akshara Theatre, 11B Baba Kharak Singh Marg (next to RML Hospital). Tel: 01123361075.





