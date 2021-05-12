A Team Of Event Managers Have Come Together To Support Citizens Of Delhi NCR To Fight COVID

Sudden spike in COVID cases has taken the authorities by surprise and exposed their under-preparedness and lack of resources to tackle the pandemic.

With new cases setting records in infection and death, the healthcare system has almost collapsed. There are no beds in hospitals, shortage of medicines for treatment, shortage of oxygen supply to hospitals, in-availability of oxygen cylinders and refill options, and the list goes on.

Amid these crises, a team of event managers have come together to support citizens of Delhi NCR to set-up a round the clock helpline which helps citizens who are looking to refill their oxygen cylinders.

As numbers broke records, this module was created in just few days and now offers real time updates on availability of oxygen at some of the filling stations across Delhi, Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Due to an overwhelming demand, most of the suppliers switched off their phones and were not available over a call. The only way to now help people know where and when to go was to have a team member personally stationed there.

A team of dedicated volunteers was put together in days and took charge of most of the oxygen supplying outlets. These warriors are braving all the odds and doing their service while stationed at these filling stations to update the central control room in real-time. Another team of volunteers operating out of their homes then share the information with callers helping them with the closest place to go for a refill. At places where the volunteers are still not available, the team has tried and established a reliable source in the vicinity of the outlet. This way they help the team with updates in real-time so that people can be guided to the nearest place where to get oxygen.

This 24 Hours helpline helps people with real time updates on where they can go and get their cylinder refilled during the day along with attending various distress calls during night while extending a helping hand. On the first day of the launch itself they received around 1800 calls in 24 hours, and so far have helped around 5000 distressed callers/people.

They urge people to come forward and spread the word as it might as well be able to save a life.

Note: They are not selling gas cylinders or oxygen. They are only able to give information of sites which they have personally Visited, Verified, and Established contact so far. It is advisable to check for other sources also across Delhi /NCR.

So far, they have been able to cover 20 sites across NCR.

Follow their page Oxygen in Delhi & NCR on Facebook to get real time updates to find out the nearest place to get a refill done: https://www.facebook.com/Oxygen-in-Delhi-NCR-104656971780159/?hc_ref=ARRdnbrColHErII4v_qnCoJZyL4zZZCqOnstv5IiQqgZFaQcJnudVcd3kf9tM69D4-g&fref=nf&__tn__=kC-R