Young Texas Artists to Present 40th Finalists' Concert & Awards in March

This year marks YTA's 40th classical music competition - 40 years of championing rising stars in classical music and inspiring audiences. And the public is invited to see it all unfold. The concert on March 8 begins at 7:30 p.m. at Crighton Theatre, 234 N. Main Street, in the Downtown Conroe Cultural District.

Adding to the celebration, ten-time Grammy Award winner Ray Benson, founder and leader of the legendary Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel, will serve as the evening's master of ceremonies in honor of YTA's milestone anniversary.

"It's thrilling to think about how far YTA has come since 1983, when a young classical pianist took the stage at Crighton Theatre to perform in the very first Young Texas Artists Premier, a presentation of the Montgomery County Performing Arts Society," said Susie Moore Pokorski, president/CEO of YTA.

Since then, that inaugural concert has grown into a beloved Texas tradition, a prestigious competition where gifted emerging artists compete for more than $40,000 in cash prizes and performance opportunities every March. The competition begins with preliminary rounds in each of its four performance divisions and culminates in the Finalists' Concert & Awards.

"Our concert has been a true win-win over the years," Pokorski said. "The contestants benefit from the opportunity to perform for an audience, and attendees, without fail, are deeply moved by the skill, heart, and passion these young artists bring to the stage."

Although the competition has had a cancellation or two over the years, most recently during the pandemic, it has remained steadfast in its mission to inspire excellence in young artists and captivate audiences through extraordinary performances.

The music competition offers gold and silver medals in the Voice; Piano; Strings; and Winds, Brass, Percussion, Harp and Guitar performance divisions, along with Grand Prize and Audience Choice Awards.

Its contestants are classical artists ages 18-30 (20-32 for Voice) who are Texas residents or attending a Texas music school.

YTA's preliminary competition rounds, free and open to the public, will take place March 6-8 at Crighton Theatre. The schedule is:

· Thursday, March 6 - Wind, Brass, Percussion, Harp & Guitar, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

· Friday, March 7 - Strings, 8:30-11:30 a.m. | Voice, 1:30-5:30 p.m.

· Saturday, March 8 - Piano, 8 a.m.-noon.

During the finalists' concert March 8, the top two finalists from each category will perform, and gold and silver medals will be awarded for each division. YTA will present the Grand Prize and Audience Choice Award as well.

"Over the years, YTA has remained committed to nurturing the next generation of musicians," YTA Artistic Director Emelyne Bingham said. "Beyond performance opportunities and cash prizes, our competition provides young artists with constructive feedback, invaluable for growing their confidence and artistry, from our judges."

The Finalists' Concert & Awards is one of several YTA events taking place March 8. The anniversary festivities begin with this year's Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue gala, The Stars at Night, at 5 p.m. Immediately following the concert and awards program, YTA will present its after-party - where Benson will perform.

Both the gala and the after-party take place in YTA's Grand Pavilion, directly in front of Crighton Theatre.

Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue tickets include the concert and after-party, but for those who cannot attend the gala, YTA is offering ticket packages that include the concert and after-party so as many people as possible can enjoy the celebration and experience Benson onstage. Tickets for the concert and after-party package are available for $75.

Guests also have the option of buying concert-only tickets, which cost $35 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $16 for students.

YTA's major donors as of Feb. 27 are Dr. Douglas and Carol Aycock, two anonymous donors, City of Conroe Arts & Culture, Annette and Ken Hallock, Jamie and Rick Hamm, Rea Charitable Trust, Texas Commission on the Arts and Sue and Joe Warren.

