Vincent Victoria Presents a Virtual Performance of THE DISAPPEARANCE OF EARTHA KITT

In the spirit of the old adage "The show must go on!" Vincent Victoria Presents' theater company will be doing a virtual streamlined performance of their recent play "The Disappearance of Eartha Kitt'' on Friday April 17th at 8pm.

During this time of crisis when theaters are shut down and theater professionals around the world are struggling to stay safe, creative, and relevant says playwright /director Vincent Victoria "I think it is extremely important for creatives to keep their juices flowing. I want to give the actors that perform with my company regularly, an outlet to express themselves while we are under stay at home orders. I have seen other companies give virtual performances and I have been extremely impressed and inspired by them"

"The Disappearance of Eartha Kitt" chronicles the 10 year period from 1968-78 when the famed entertainer and civil rights advocate Eartha Kitt was blacklisted in the United States for speaking out against the Vietnam War and Poverty at a White House luncheon with First Lady Lady Bird Johnson. The well received play was performed in Houston in 2018 and in 2019.

The performance will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Vincent Victoria Presents FB Page and be available on You Tube as well beginning at 8pm.Friday April 17th.

For more information contact Vincent Victoria at www.vincentvictoriapresents.com





