Video: Watch the Trailer for DECEMBER World Premiere at Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Alley Theatre will present December: a love years in the making. Developed in the 2023 Alley All New Festival, Marisela Treviño Orta’s (The River Bride) world premiere follows two Texans connecting throughout decades over poetry, literature, and music. Directed by Marcela Lorca, this love story takes audiences through the seasons of a creative writing professor and her former student’s lives, celebrating the enduring power of connection and a romance that defies time. Watch the trailer here!

The cast of December: a love years in the making includes Maggie Bofill (American Mariachi) as Carolina (mayor/older), Patricia Duran (Our Lady of 121st Street) as Carolina (menor/younger), Leandro Salazar as Benjamin (menor/younger), and Luis Vega as Benjamin (mayor/older).

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Regina García, Costume Designer Sarita Fellows, Lighting Designer Carolina Ortiz Herrera, Music & Sound Designer David R. Molina, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Manager Debs Ramser, and Assistant Stage Manager Laura Pilar Gutierrez.

ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES: Simultaneous Spanish Translation Performance on Friday, January 24 at 8:00 PM and Sunday, January 26 at 2:00 PM, Captioned Performance on Sunday, February 2 at 2:00 PM, Audio Described Performance on Sunday, January 26 at 7:00 PM and ASL Interpreted Performance is Wednesday, January 29 at 7:30 PM.

Comments