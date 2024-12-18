Video: 'Love Is An Open Door' and 'I Can't Lose You' From Disney's FROZEN at Theatre Under the Stars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Jenna Lea Rosen, Cailen Fu, and Manuel Stark Santos sing excerpts from 'I Can't Lose You' and 'Love Is An Open Door' from Theatre Under The Stars' production of Disney's Frozen, now on stage through December 29th, 2024. Watch the videos!

Theatre Under The Stars was one of only a handful of theatres across the country chosen by Disney to create one of the first regional productions of Frozen. The new staging and new designs will feature all the magic of this iconic musical and allow audiences to experience Arendelle in a whole new way.

Dive into the enchanted tale of Frozen, where two royal sisters, Anna and Elsa, are separated by a powerful, icy spell. As Arendelle falls under an endless winter, brave Anna, along with the fearless Kristoff, the hilarious Olaf, and loyal Sven, embarks on a daring quest to reunite with Elsa and save their kingdom. Will the warmth of sisterhood break the frozen curse? See the story you love told in a whole new way by a fabulous cast of performers.

Leading the cast are Jenna Lea Rosen as Elsa, Cailen Fu as Anna, Fergie Philippe as Kristoff, Mark Ivy as Olaf, Kahlil Cabble as Sven puppet manipulator, and Manuel Stark Santos as Hans. Also in the cast are Ben Lurye as Weselton, and Tyler Ray Lewis and Sarah Sachi as Pabbie and Bulda.

Joining them in the ensemble are: Mike Baerga, Ben Chavez, Evin Johnson, Kelly Lomonte, Courtney Markowitz, Miles Marmolejo, Alex Quirreh, Rebecca Russell, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, Braden Tanner, Cassandra Zepeda and Teresa Zimmerman.

Joining Knechtges on the production are: Music Director, Stephen W. Jones; Scenic Designer, Tim Mackabee; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer, Jason Lyons; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Projection Designer, Mike Tutaj: Puppetry Design: Afsaneh Aayani; Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan; Production Stage Manager, Amy Ramsdell and Associate Director, Kyle Craig Bogard. Casting for Frozen is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and by TUTS Associate Artistic Director, Laura Peete.

Frozen runs December 10 through 29 at the Theatre Under The Stars. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

