VIDEO: TUTS Presents Talkback With COME FROM AWAY Cast, Diane and Nick Marson & Captain Beverley Bass

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The National Tour of Come From Away is playing MARCH 22 - APRIL 3 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. TUTS presents a virtual talk back with cast members of Come From Away and true to life counterparts, Diane and Nick Marson and Captain Beverley Bass.

Watch below!

SPOTLIGHT GUESTS:

Captain Beverley Bass

Nick and Diane Marson

Christine Toy Johnson - Come From Away Tour

Kilty Reidy - Come From Away Tour

Jenny Ashman - Come From Away Tour

HOST:

Dan Knechtges, Artistic Director, TUTS

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein , and directed by Christopher Ashley , this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.