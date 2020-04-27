Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Houston's Station Theater Launches Comedy Series THE STREAMCAT SHOW

Article Pixel Apr. 27, 2020  

Houston's Station Theater has launched an online comedy series, called The StreamCat Show.

The StreamCat Show is an improvised tele-jam presented by students and performers with Station Theater.

In the first episode, a company training goes terribly awry, a friendly dinner is ruined by a spice aficionado, advertisers attempt to create quarantine friendly ads, Charlie loses control of his pickle obsession.

In the second episode, Tina receives a long overdue intervention, a parent-teacher conference reveals a dark secret, the company learns they've been mispronouncing words their entire lives, and surprise parties wreck a relationship.

Watch both episodes below!

VIDEO: Houston's Station Theater Launches Comedy Series THE STREAMCAT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Releases 'A Spoonful of Clorox' MARY POPPINS Parody
  • VIDEO: SIX Cast Members Worldwide Perform 'Ex-Wives' From Home
  • VIDEO: Andrea McArdle, Kerry Butler, Christopher Jackson & More Unite to Sing 'Tomorrow'
  • VIDEO: Watch MRS. DOUBTFIRE's Jake Flynn Ryan Give a Quarantine Update to a HAIRSPRAY Classic!