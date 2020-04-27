VIDEO: Houston's Station Theater Launches Comedy Series THE STREAMCAT SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Houston's Station Theater has launched an online comedy series, called The StreamCat Show.

The StreamCat Show is an improvised tele-jam presented by students and performers with Station Theater.

In the first episode, a company training goes terribly awry, a friendly dinner is ruined by a spice aficionado, advertisers attempt to create quarantine friendly ads, Charlie loses control of his pickle obsession.

In the second episode, Tina receives a long overdue intervention, a parent-teacher conference reveals a dark secret, the company learns they've been mispronouncing words their entire lives, and surprise parties wreck a relationship.

Watch both episodes below!





