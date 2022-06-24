Tom Stoppard's THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND Announced at Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater (MST) is producing hilarious summer fare with Tom Stoppard's brilliant comedy, The Real Inspector Hound. A well-crafted spoof of Agatha Christie murder mysteries, Hound takes us inside a play within a play in this high-energy whodunit. MST has been a champion of Stoppard's work since its beginning, including being one of only a handful of theaters in the world to produce his exceptional trilogy, The Coast of Utopia.

The production opens Saturday night, July 16 at 7:30pm and runs through August 7 at MST - Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $35 - $59, depending on date, section, and availability.

The production will also be available to view online July 28 - August 7. Tickets range from $20 - $40. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

Patrons attending in person will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test result (within 48 hours). A vaccination card may be shown in lieu of the test. Photocopies or a photo on your phone of medical records will be accepted. Masks are strongly recommended but not required.

Attending the premiere of a new murder mystery, two feuding theater critics soon find themselves drawn into the play-within-a-play! In the hilarious spoof of Agatha Christie-style mysteries that follows, the mists roll in around isolated Muldoon Manor, and the critics become implicated in the lethal activities of an escaped madman. It's brilliant comedy as only Tom Stoppard can do!