Tickets Now On Sale For Gilbert & Sullivan Society Of Houston's IOLANTHE Operetta At Hobby Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are now available for the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston's summer production of Iolanthe (or The Peer and the Peri). The operetta will be performed at the Hobby Center's Zilkha Hall on July 19, 20, 26, and 27—Saturday shows at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Houston's longest-running opera company brings this whimsical tale back to the stage for the first time since 2012. A hallmark of Gilbert and Sullivan's signature satire, Iolanthe cheerily blends fantasy and pointed social commentary. It skewers the British legal system, the House of Lords, and Victorian sensibilities all with clever wit and a charming score.

The production is led by Stage Director Alyssa Weathersby, a versatile theater director, choreographer, and performer based in New York. Music Director Keith Chambers brings experience from conducting nearly 200 performances across the U.S., including work with The Dallas Opera, Indianapolis Opera, and New York City Opera. He is the artistic director and principal conductor of New Amsterdam Opera in New York City. This marks the first collaboration with the Society for both Weathersby and Chambers.

Returning to the creative team is Houstonian Joseph Rawley as Chorus Master, a Houstonian who enjoys a performing career as a bass baritone. Scenic design is once again led by acclaimed set designer Jody Bobrovsky.

The operetta mixes fantasy and social commentary, poking fun at British government (particularly the House of Lords), the legal system, and Victorian morals. Audience will experience Gilbertian wit and Sullivan's lively, lyrical score. (G.S. Gilbert provides the libretto, while Arthur Sullivan pens the music.)

“I'm thrilled to direct Iolanthe with the Houston Gilbert & Sullivan Society this summer,” says Weathersby. “My interest in G&S goes back years—I even wrote a paper on operetta in my Opera Lit class at the University of Houston. I've always been fascinated by the bridge between opera and musical theatre, and Iolanthe lives in that space.”

“This production leans into high fantasy, with dreamy lighting, larger-than-life flora, and costumes inspired by whimsical bugs. I'm especially excited to explore lighting design in unexpected ways—fitting, since Iolanthe was the first show to use electricity at its Savoy Theatre premiere,” she continues.

“Our cast features powerhouse singers and sharp comedians. Shows like this demand it all—vocals, wit, and dance—and I love helping singers step into themselves as movers. Expect vocal fireworks, clever banter, and dazzling movement.”

“I'm excited to work with Gilbert & Sullivan Society Houston to bring this gorgeous operetta to local audiences for the first time since 2012,” says Chambers. “Many consider Iolanthe to be Sullivan's lushest score, full of tuneful melodies, lively patter and a striking fugue for the character of Lord Chancellor. Of particular note is the overture, which Sullivan composed instead of farming the task out to his assistants, as he had done in previous collaborations.”

“Interestingly, the Ring Cycle premiered in London one year before Iolanthe,” Chambers continues. One of Richard Wagner's favorite compositional tools was the Leitmotif, a distinct melodic theme tied to a specific character. In our opera, a four-note theme identifies Iolanthe throughout the score. You'll hear it from the very first notes of the overture.”

Plot Summary

Set in a magical version of England, Iolanthe opens with the return of a fairy exiled for marrying a mortal. Iolanthe's son, Strephon—half-fairy, half-human—loves Phyllis, a ward of the Lord Chancellor, who is also his romantic rival. Chaos ensues when the fairies interfere in British politics, elevating Strephon to Parliament and upending tradition. Love, politics, and fairy law collide in this fanciful, satirical operetta.

Audience Highlights

The famous “Nightmare Song,” known for its rapid-fire lyrics

Private Willis's solo, offering rare political introspection

Lavish costumes and magical set elements suitable for all ages

The cast includes Laura Smolik as Celia, Riley Vagis as Leila, Tarryn Ballard as Fleta, Sarah Langbein Lee as the Queen of the Fairies, Meaghan Heath as Iolanthe, Zack Scott Frank as Strephon, Scott Clark as George, Earl of Mountararat, Brian Yeakley as Thomas, Earl Tolloller, Wes Landry as the Lord Chancellor, Avery Ditta as Phyllis, and Richard Paul Fink as Private Willis.

Women's Chorus: Madeline Andriesen, Valeria Bautista, Mackensey Doyle, Mary Gard, Sage Gard, Melisa Gultan, Brooklynn King, Giulianna Misasi, Megan Weeks

Men's Chorus: Jadon Campos, Geoff Copper, Santiago Fonseca, Alan Hollinger, Nathan Holmes, Jon Janacek, Pantelis Karastamatis, Ennis Watt, Joe Carl White

Comments