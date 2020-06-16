This Sunday Join Virtual Celebrations For The Sixth International Day Of Yoga

The Consulate General of India, Houston, in collaboration with several supporting organizations, is organizing a virtual celebration in honor of the Sixth International Day of Yoga (IDY), streamed live from India House and broadcast through the Consulate General of India Houston Facebook page (Facebook.com/indiainhouston) as well as the Facebook page of India House (Facebook.com/indiahouse).

The two-hour virtual yoga session will take place this Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and will commence with a brief opening ceremony and remarks by Aseem Mahajan, the Consul General of India, Houston. This will be followed by the practice of the Common Yoga protocol with postures (asanas), breathing techniques (pranayama) and meditation led by the global face of yoga, Yogrishi Swami Ramdev. For more information, visit Yogadayoftexas.org or email here.

i??



The event will be a departure from the past five years of IDY, which was usually characterized by wide open spaces, huge crowds, green lawns and blue skies; however, COVID-19 has provided an opportunity for several cities to come together on one virtual platform to celebrate IDY virtually. Houston will be joined by Austin, Dallas, Denver, Kansas, San Antonio and many other cities in observance of IDY on June 21.

For the past three decades, Swami Ramdev has been guiding legions of people to take charge of their health with the practice of yoga. He has millions of followers and his YouTube videos on how to keep coronavirus at bay with herbal remedies and breathing techniques to strengthen the respiratory system have garnered thousands of hits. An indirect result of COVID-19 is that people are using their new-found time to explore yoga's ancient and proven practices to boost their immune system and attain peace of mind.



Col Vipin Kumar, Executive Director of India House recalled Swami Ramdev's visit to India House, Houston on July 16, 2018 and expressed his delight that "he would again be visiting India House on July 21, though virtually."

President of Patanjali Yogpeeth USA, Shekhar Agrawal is encouraging people to join the yoga session, especially in these turbulent times.



"Life has dramatically changed for everyone," said Agrawal. "These techniques are a powerful tool to help people tap into their inner calm as they deal with isolation, anxiety and stress due to the pandemic."

i??

Event coordinator and Swayamsevak Sharad Amin stated that this year's IDY will be dedicated to the "Corona Warriors" - the heroic front liners and first responders who put their lives on the line every day so they can save the lives of those affected by the deadly virus.



In addition to the virtual event based in Houston, San Antonio will celebrate IDY on June 20 in a widespread and well-organized all-day event. iDoYoga San Antonio, in collaboration with all 10 City Council Districts and local yoga studios, is organizing an all-day YOGATHON with free yoga community classes streamed live throughout the day. The session will begin that morning at 6 a.m. and will culminate with their flagship class at Rivercenter Mall at 6 p.m. that evening. All classes will be streamed live on the IDY YouTube channel located on their website.



iDoYoga San Antonio is also raising $15,000 for yoga teachers impacted by the pandemic. The funds will be used to award grants of $500 to 30 local yoga teachers who make their living teaching yoga.

Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You