OH, MARY!, THE MUSIC MAN, and More Set For Theatre Under the Stars 2026-27 Season

Theatre Under The Stars is bringing Broadway’s hottest ticket to Houston! The 2026/27 season features everything from beloved classics to the new irreverent comedy, Oh, Mary!

The 2026/27 season at the Hobby Center opens in September with the beloved classic Meredith Willson’s The Music Man, a joyful celebration of community, romance, and some of Broadway’s most iconic songs. In October, big laughs take center stage as the regional premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire brings all the heart and hilarity of the beloved film to the musical stage. The holidays sparkle with Disney’s The Little Mermaid, as Theatre Under The Stars transforms the stage into an underwater world filled with beloved characters, unforgettable music, and theatrical magic for audiences of all ages.

The season continues in February with The Who’s Tommy, the electrifying rock opera that changed the course of music history, back in a dazzling all-new production that feels more relevant than ever.

Spring brings high heels and high spirits as the Tony®-winning Kinky Boots struts into Houston with its uplifting message and infectious energy.

Closing out the season, TUTS brings one of Broadway’s hottest tickets to Houston with Oh, Mary!, a razor-sharp, Pulitzer Prize finalist comedy that reimagines history – with absurd and intentional historic inaccuracy – following Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to her husband’s assassination.

“This season is pure joy for theatre lovers,” said TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges. “We’re bringing everything from timeless classics like The Music Man to Broadway’s hottest new comedy Oh, Mary! A subscription means you won’t miss a moment of this incredible lineup.”

Subscriptions for the 2026/27 Season are on sale now. Current TUTS subscribers have priority access to renew their seats for the Theatre Under The Stars 2026/27 season. Season ticket holders enjoy a variety of perks including 20% off the regular ticket prices, first access to seats, complimentary ticket exchanges across productions, and savings on additional seats for friends and family. Tickets for individual shows will go on sale in July.