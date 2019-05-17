The Mechanics Of Sight Exhibit Comes to The Houston Public Library

The Mechanics of Sight is a new exhibition that celebrates the life and exhibition of the final personal project of Richard W. Payne, FAIA. He was one of the most respected, experienced, and widely published photographers of architecture in Texas. Payne was commissioned to photograph work by renowned architects around the world, but may be best known for his iconic images of the work of architect Philip Johnson. The Mechanics of Sight exhibit features portraits of people Payne met during his frequent walks around downtown Houston. It also features his experiments with photography by double exposing film and painting directly onto developed images. This exhibit will be on view May 18, 2019 through August 10, 2019 at the Julia Ideson Building, Exhibit Hall located at 550 McKinney St., 77002. Visit www.houstonlibrary.org or call 832-393-1313 for more information. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Opening Reception: Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6 PM - 8 PM at the Julia Ideson Building located at 550 McKinney St., 77002. Light refreshments will be served following remarks from family and friends of Richard W. Payne.

Visit houstonlibrary.org for information on parking.

The Houston Public Library (HPL) operates 37 neighborhood libraries, three HPL Express Libraries, a Central Library, the Houston Metropolitan Research Center, the Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research, The African American Library at the Gregory School, and the Parent Resource Library located in the Children's Museum of Houston. With more than eight million visits per year in person and online, HPL is committed to excellent customer service and equitable access to information and programs by providing library customers with free use of a diverse collection of printed materials and electronic resources, Internet, laptop and computer use, and a variety of database and reference resources with live assistance online 24/7.

For further information, visit the Houston Public Library at www.houstonlibrary.org, on Twitter @houstonlibrary, on Facebook - houstonlibrary or call 832-393-1313





