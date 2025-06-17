The Hobby Center Unveils Live at the Founders Club 2025-2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts has revealed the Live at the Founders Club 2025-2026 Season, an intimate music club experience showcasing both local and international talent in a format not commonly offered in Houston.

With nine carefully curated artists from September 2025 through June 2026, the third season of Live at the Founders Club offers a varied lineup of local and global talent highlighting three broad genres: Jazz, World Music, and Broadway Songbook. 6-show “Pick-Your-Own” and full 9-show subscription packages are available now. Visit TheHobbyCenter.org/lafc for more information.

For this series, the Founders Club – a flexible event space located on the top level of the building above the Hobby Center’s restaurant Diana American Grill – is transformed into an intimate club with cabaret-style tables for four offering food and beverage service throughout the performance. Patrons are invited to purchase full tables or meet new friends as parties of one, two and three may be seated with other guests.

A full bar and light bites are available before and during the show. Doors open at 6pm for guests to relax and socialize before the show.

Live at the Founders Club is part of the Hobby Center’s mission and strategic plan that seeks to transform the organization’s impact in Houston’s performing arts ecosystem, and expand the Hobby Center’s role as a connector, convenor and incubator for all Houston audiences, artmakers and arts organizations.



“LIVE AT THE FOUNDERS CLUB” 2025-2026 SEASON LINE-UP:

Vanguardia Subterránea: Latin American Perspectives in Jazz starring Miguel Zenón's Quartet | Sept 12 & 13

A Flamenco Journey starring Ana María Barceló | Oct 10 & 11

Divas Across the Decades starring Christina Wells | Nov 6 & 7

Modern Folk - Multicultural Roots starring American Patchwork Quartet | Jan 30 & 31

LOVE ALWAYS: Celebrating the Romance of Nat King Cole starring Jumaane Smith | Feb 12 & 13

Sincerely, Sondheim starring Nicholas Rodriguez | March 26 & 27

Wild Woman starring Kate Kortum | Apr 9 & 10

& Broadway starring Teal Wicks with Music Direction & Piano Steven Jamail | May 7 & 8

Havana Grooves starring The Alfredo Rodríguez Trio | June 11 & 12

DOORS OPEN AT 6PM. Music begins 7:30pm.

