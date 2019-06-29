The Grand 1894 Opera House Presents The Gatlin Brothers

The Grammy Award-winning trio - The Gatlin Brothers - return to The Grand this summer for one outstanding encore performance Friday, August 9, at 8pm. Tickets may be purchased at The Grand's Box Office, 2020 Postoffice Street, by calling 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or online at www.thegrand.com.

The Gatlin Brothers (Larry, Steve and Rudy) have dazzled audiences for more than six decades with a lifetime of milestone achievements including their Grammy-Award winning single "Broken Lady," as well as chart-topping favorites including their signature songs -"All the Gold in California" and "Houston" (Means I'm One Step Closer to You!) This is one all-star country music performance you won't want to miss!



Season subscription tickets for the upcoming 125th Anniversary2019-2020 Legendary Season are now on sale. For ticket prices and more information, call The Grand's box office at 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or visit The Grand's web site at www.thegrand.com. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Grand 1894 Opera House, located at 2020 Postoffice Street in Galveston's historic downtown Cultural Arts District, is recognized as "The Official Opera House of the State of Texas." All major credit cards accepted.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You