The Grand 1894 Opera House Presents KINKY BOOTS, June 13

The Grand 1894 Opera House presents Kinky Boots - winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Musical - on Thursday, June 13 at 8pm for just one Grand performance! Limited tickets are still available and may be purchased at The Grand's Box Office, 2020 Postoffice Street, by calling 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or online at www.thegrand.com. This performance is sold out. Please contact the Box Office concerning availability for SRO tickets.

Winner of every major Best Musical award - including the Tony , the Grammy and London's Oliver Award , Kinky Boots is a huge-hearted hit that is based on true events. The story is about two people with nothing in common - or so they think! This unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos - unlike any the world has ever seen! And in the end...their most sensational achievement is their new-found friendship. Featuring 16 original songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a book by Tony-winning theatre legend Harvey Fierstein, this joyous production "struts its stuff with sparkles, stilettos and heart!" - Sydney Morning Herald. And according to ABC News, "Cyndi Lauper delivers the best Broadway score in years." Indeed, she does! Don't miss it! This performance is sponsored by Peaches and Shrub Kempner, KCM, Kempner Capital Management, Inc. and galveston.com & company.

Single tickets are now on sale. Contact The Grand's box office at 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or visit The Grand at www.thegrand.com. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Grand 1894 Opera House is located at 2020 Postoffice Street in Galveston's historic downtown Cultural Arts District and recognized as "The Official Opera House of the State of Texas." All major credit cards accepted.





