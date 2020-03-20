The Grand 1894 Opera House Cancellations Announced

As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, The Grand 1894 Opera House has cancelled the remainder of this year's 125th Anniversary Season.

This includes the following performances: Yamato (March 21), The Rob Landes Trio 25), and the season finale The Temptations - Live In Concert (May 1-2.) In addition to these performances, the 25th Annual Grand Kids Festival -scheduled for April 4 - has been cancelled, The Grand's remaining Serious Fun children's productions are cancelled, and until further notice, The Grand will not be open for self-guided or conducted tours of the theatre.

In addition, all scheduled performances hosted/sponsored by outside organizations - including the Galveston Symphony, and the many dance schools that utilize The Grand for their annual recitals in May and June, have also been cancelled.

As with previous cancellations, The Grand will continue to honor the existing policy to ticket holders: a replacement ticket for the rescheduled performance, credit on a future ticket purchase, making a tax-deductible contribution to The Grand, or ticket refund.

For additional information, contact The Grand's box office at 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or visit The Grand at www.thegrand.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You